GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,516 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37.

GDDY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.68. 620,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,386. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 26.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

