Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Joe Nicola Grosso Buys 92,500 Shares

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$15,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,118,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,495,472.21.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 140,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$23,182.50.

On Friday, May 20th, Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 499,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$82,417.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 35,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,110.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 83,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,695.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 42,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,770.00.

GRG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.16. 62,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 30.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.21.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

