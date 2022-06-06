Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) versus Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Taoping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 2 0 0 2.00 Taoping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Nugget Online Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.13%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Taoping.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Taoping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Nugget Online Gaming $128.24 million 3.53 $79.57 million N/A N/A Taoping $24.85 million 0.94 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Nugget Online Gaming 62.05% -18.70% 30.42% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Golden Nugget Online Gaming beats Taoping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (Get Rating)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Taoping (Get Rating)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, healthcare, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, it offers cloud-application-terminal and IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, the company operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; Taoping App, which enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals; and blockchain business. It has strategic partnership agreement with Ivy International Education Technology Co., Ltd. to develop and market new learning programs for quality education. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.