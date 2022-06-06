good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

GDNP stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.55. good natured Products has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$93.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.