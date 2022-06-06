good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
good natured Products stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
good natured Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
