good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

good natured Products stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.