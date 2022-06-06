Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

