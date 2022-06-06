Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.