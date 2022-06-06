Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $7.20 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $555.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

