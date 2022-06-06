Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Research Coverage Started at KGI Securities

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Grab by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

