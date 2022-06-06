Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Research Coverage Started at KGI Securities

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.
NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
