Graham (GHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Graham by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Graham by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

