Graham (GHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GHM stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Graham by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Graham by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
