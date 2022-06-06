Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GHM. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Graham by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Graham by 31.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 27.0% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 108,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

