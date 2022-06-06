Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($27.96) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GYC. Barclays set a €20.60 ($22.15) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.60) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €16.51 ($17.75). 111,225 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.05. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($21.66).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

