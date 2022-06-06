Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GPL stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

