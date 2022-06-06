GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.28 million and the highest is $109.07 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $125.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $382.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.18 million to $429.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.03 million, with estimates ranging from $425.16 million to $501.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

GRWG stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.72 million, a PE ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 9.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 388,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $10,683,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

