Guggenheim Increases Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $57.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Kroger stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. Kroger has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,424 shares of company stock worth $19,654,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $76,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

