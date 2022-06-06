GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.