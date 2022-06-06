GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $54.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

