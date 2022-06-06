Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HNVR opened at $20.61 on Monday. Hanover Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

