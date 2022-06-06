Hans Tung Sells 40,597 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 40,597 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $468,895.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,251.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Hans Tung sold 116,918 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $1,364,433.06.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Hans Tung sold 2,139 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $24,812.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $125,677.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,382,461.30.

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.69. 1,394,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,501. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $908.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.