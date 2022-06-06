Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 228 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$500.14, for a total transaction of C$114,031.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,758,487.67.
Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 356 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$431.22, for a total value of C$153,514.04.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein purchased 2,959 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$439.21 per share, with a total value of C$1,299,636.06.
TSE:SHOP traded up C$12.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$457.98. 194,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,837. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of C$402.00 and a 1 year high of C$2,228.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$610.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,071.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 252.06.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
