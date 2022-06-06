Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.