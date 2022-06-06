Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HWBK opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $174.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

