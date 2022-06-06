Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells $15,304.08 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) SVP Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $15,304.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $776,223.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lesley Billow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $66,219.30.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $13,261.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $14,616.80.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10.

Hayward stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. 774,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

