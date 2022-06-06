HC Wainwright Cuts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $95.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 340.02% from the company’s current price.

SWTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.08. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

