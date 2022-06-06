HC Wainwright Lowers Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target to $4.00

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Bit Digital stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 5.01. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $7,382,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bit Digital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 69,065 shares during the period.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

