HC Wainwright Lowers Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $38.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 189.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

RPTX stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $550.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

