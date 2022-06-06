HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG)

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 target price on shares of Big Tree Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Big Tree Group

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

