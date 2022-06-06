Head to Head Analysis: AvePoint (AVPT) vs. Its Competitors

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is one of 409 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AvePoint to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get AvePoint alerts:

33.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AvePoint and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $191.91 million -$33.24 million -1.83 AvePoint Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -43,401.91

AvePoint’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint’s rivals have a beta of 3.18, suggesting that their average share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -20.43% -29.73% -14.70% AvePoint Competitors -30.80% -64.08% -7.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AvePoint and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 5 0 2.71 AvePoint Competitors 2935 13913 25164 695 2.55

AvePoint currently has a consensus target price of $12.28, suggesting a potential upside of 107.41%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 55.99%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than its rivals.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.