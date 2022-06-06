Head-To-Head Comparison: New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Antero Resources and New Concept Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 2 7 1 2.90 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $38.05, indicating a potential downside of 15.37%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and New Concept Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.62 billion 3.03 -$186.90 million ($1.30) -34.58 New Concept Energy $100,000.00 115.98 $70,000.00 $0.02 113.06

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -7.80% 10.73% 4.50% New Concept Energy -3.31% -0.09% -0.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Resources beats New Concept Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a former subsidiary of Arcadian Energy, Inc.

