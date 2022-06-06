Head-To-Head Comparison: Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) vs. The Competition

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Omega Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Omega Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Omega Therapeutics Competitors 1688 5811 11440 210 2.53

Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 751.77%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 112.03%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 -$68.28 million -0.47 Omega Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.23

Omega Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A -58.81% -36.39% Omega Therapeutics Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. It is also developing OTX-2002 to down-regulate c-Myc, an oncogene. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

