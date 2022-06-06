Head to Head Comparison: Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) versus Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Sports Ventures Acquisition and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53% Gaia 4.19% 4.65% 3.15%

40.5% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Gaia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sports Ventures Acquisition and Gaia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A Gaia $79.57 million 1.30 $3.73 million $0.16 31.06

Sports Ventures Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and Gaia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gaia has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 188.40%. Given Gaia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Summary

Gaia beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

About Gaia (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers category-leading talent that enables to draw speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. It also operates gaia.com and gaiamtv.com websites. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.