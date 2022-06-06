Head-To-Head Contrast: Creek Road Miners (CRKR) versus Its Rivals

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Creek Road Miners to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Creek Road Miners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 786 3372 5074 107 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.49%. Given Creek Road Miners’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.46 Creek Road Miners Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -30.06

Creek Road Miners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -37.86% -1,407.65% -6.41%

Volatility & Risk

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Creek Road Miners peers beat Creek Road Miners on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

