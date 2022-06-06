Head to Head Contrast: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) vs. AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

This table compares Vicinity Motor and AB Volvo (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.47 -$7.32 million ($0.36) -4.28 AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 0.86 $3.82 billion $1.73 10.59

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -50.44% -36.45% -24.50% AB Volvo (publ) 8.14% 22.19% 6.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vicinity Motor and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A AB Volvo (publ) 2 4 1 0 1.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Vicinity Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, and SDLG Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA and Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.