Head to Head Review: Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Zhongchao alerts:

This table compares Zhongchao and Sunlands Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $16.30 million 1.41 $240,000.00 N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.16 $34.37 million $5.29 0.91

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 18.72% -42.71% 17.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zhongchao and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Zhongchao on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Sunlands Technology Group (Get Rating)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.