Head to Head Survey: Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) & Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Talkspace and Accelera Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Talkspace
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2.33
|Accelera Innovations
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Risk and Volatility
Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelera Innovations has a beta of 5.42, indicating that its stock price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
49.5% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Talkspace and Accelera Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Talkspace
|-60.31%
|-49.10%
|-40.27%
|Accelera Innovations
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Talkspace and Accelera Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Talkspace
|$113.67 million
|2.25
|-$62.74 million
|($1.41)
|-1.17
|Accelera Innovations
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Accelera Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace.
About Talkspace (Get Rating)
Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.
About Accelera Innovations (Get Rating)
Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.