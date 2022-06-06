Head to Head Survey: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Edap Tms and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Positron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms 0.47% 0.44% 0.29% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edap Tms and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $51.94 million 4.50 $830,000.00 ($0.01) -698.30 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Positron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

