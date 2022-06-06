Head to Head Survey: Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) versus Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Danske Bank A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $69.81 million 2.65 $18.59 million $8.87 10.37 Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 2.07 $2.06 billion $1.11 7.33

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 26.00% N/A N/A Danske Bank A/S 30.22% 7.17% 0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heartland BancCorp and Danske Bank A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Danske Bank A/S 2 4 1 0 1.86

Heartland BancCorp presently has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Danske Bank A/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 18 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services. It also provides solutions for sustainable finance, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, equities trading, cash flow forecast, collection services, financial platform, export finance, letter of credit, liquidity management, factoring, working capital management, guarantees, and in-house bank. In addition, it offers custody, depositary, data management, post-trade, bank and middle office, collateral management, and derivatives clearing services. The company has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

