Head to Head Survey: Hippo (HIPO) and The Competition

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hippo to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Hippo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hippo
|$91.20 million
|-$371.40 million
|-0.22
|Hippo Competitors
|$13.34 billion
|$2.88 billion
|71.56
Risk & Volatility
Hippo has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hippo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hippo
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Hippo Competitors
|759
|3219
|2777
|167
|2.34
Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 237.41%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.2% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Hippo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hippo
|-246.66%
|-37.80%
|-18.72%
|Hippo Competitors
|-0.60%
|3.28%
|0.86%
Summary
Hippo rivals beat Hippo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.