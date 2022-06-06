Head to Head Survey: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A GigaMedia -65.36% -7.09% -6.48%

61.9% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $664.00 million 4.62 $14.87 million N/A N/A GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.28 -$3.42 million ($0.34) -4.79

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sportradar Group and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 100.71%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats GigaMedia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

GigaMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

