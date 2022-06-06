Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,164 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,532,000.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 502,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,852. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.19%.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.