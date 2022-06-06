HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.

HQY stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. 878,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.83, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.71.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,175,000 after buying an additional 159,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,006,000 after buying an additional 115,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.