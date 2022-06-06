Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.31%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $44.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.17. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

