Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $72.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.