Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of HSIC opened at $84.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

