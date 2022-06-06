Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) versus AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Critical Analysis

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.79% -31.19% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -1,266.53% N/A -46.16%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hepion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 365.80%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,130.15%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.72 million N/A N/A AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.82 million 11.70 -$35.10 million ($0.27) -0.83

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hepion Pharmaceuticals beats AcelRx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures. Its product candidates also include Niyad, a regional anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit; and LTX-608, a nafamostat formulation for direct IV infusion being explored as an investigational product for antiviral treatment of COVID, acute respiratory distress syndrome, disseminated intravascular coagulation, and acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as SuRx, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hayward, California.

