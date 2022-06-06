Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) CFO Sells $28,425.00 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 77,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,663. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $690.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 633,573 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 197,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

