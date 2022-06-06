Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $140.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.58 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $117.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $596.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $609.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $602.67 million, with estimates ranging from $590.30 million to $617.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.07 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $681.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

