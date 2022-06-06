Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.51 -$40.17 million ($2.30) -4.94 Kite Realty Group Trust $373.32 million 11.99 -$80.81 million ($0.68) -30.06

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 4 0 2.33 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.68, suggesting a potential upside of 2.84%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.39%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -21.97% -10.87% -3.63% Kite Realty Group Trust -24.52% -4.77% -2.37%

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

