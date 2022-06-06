Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.90 EPS.

HI opened at $43.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

