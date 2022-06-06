Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

NYSE HI opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HI. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.