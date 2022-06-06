HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Buys $14,400.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,284 shares in the company, valued at $49,640,889.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HQI opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $203.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.87. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HQI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HireQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HireQuest by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HireQuest by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HireQuest by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

